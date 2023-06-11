RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet lowered RADCOM from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th.
RADCOM Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ RDCM opened at $9.48 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.09. The firm has a market cap of $142.11 million, a P/E ratio of -118.49 and a beta of 0.86. RADCOM has a 1 year low of $9.09 and a 1 year high of $12.90.
About RADCOM
RADCOM Ltd. is engaged in the provision of cloud-native, network intelligence and service assurance solutions for telecom operators. Its solutions include RADCOM Network Visibility, RADCOM Service Assurance, and RADCOM Network Insights. The company was founded by Yehuda Zisapel, Zohar Zisapel, and Nava Zisapel on July 5, 1985 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.
