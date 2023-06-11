Raymond James Trims Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) Target Price to $23.00

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on DCOM. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Dime Community Bancshares from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dime Community Bancshares in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Dime Community Bancshares from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Dime Community Bancshares to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $28.25.

Dime Community Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ DCOM opened at $18.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $724.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.79 and a 200-day moving average of $26.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Dime Community Bancshares has a 1-year low of $15.57 and a 1-year high of $36.51.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dime Community Bancshares

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dime Community Bancshares

In other Dime Community Bancshares news, Director Paul M. Aguggia acquired 2,500 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.11 per share, with a total value of $42,775.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $42,775. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 3,150 shares of company stock valued at $53,660. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DCOM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 0.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,214,786 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $95,318,000 after purchasing an additional 10,189 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 2.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,626,037 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $59,663,000 after purchasing an additional 58,228 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,289,101 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $67,026,000 after purchasing an additional 21,214 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 5.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,476,814 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $51,053,000 after purchasing an additional 81,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 0.5% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 744,721 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $16,920,000 after purchasing an additional 4,041 shares in the last quarter. 72.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dime Community Bancshares Company Profile

The largest community bank headquartered in Brooklyn, New York, chartered on April 19, 1864. The bank specializes in Commercial Mortgage finance in the NY Metro area and services depositors in 24 full service branches throughout Brooklyn, Queens, Nassau, and the Bronx.

Further Reading

