ReddCoin Trading 380.6% Higher Over Last Week (RDD)

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 501.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. One ReddCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. ReddCoin has a total market capitalization of $11.69 million and $0.19 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded 380.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $77.24 or 0.00298806 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00013704 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00015619 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000537 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.1000 or 0.00000387 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003810 BTC.

ReddCoin Coin Profile

ReddCoin (CRYPTO:RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org.

ReddCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

