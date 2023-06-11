Redwood Financial Network Corp Increases Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Redwood Financial Network Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,996 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 336 shares during the quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp’s holdings in Walmart were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 252,745 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,837,000 after acquiring an additional 24,749 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Walmart by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 230,884 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,737,000 after purchasing an additional 77,245 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 67,647 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,592,000 after buying an additional 11,006 shares in the last quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,476 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. 31.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walmart Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded up $0.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $153.09. 5,201,867 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,634,489. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $150.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.13. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.90 and a 52-week high of $154.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $412.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.49.

Insider Buying and Selling

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $152.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.91 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 170,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.12, for a total value of $25,608,520.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 244,364,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,684,001,141.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 170,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.12, for a total value of $25,608,520.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 244,364,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,684,001,141.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 527,459 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $79,139,948.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 244,535,103 shares in the company, valued at $36,690,046,854.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,941,493 shares of company stock valued at $2,273,582,853. Company insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Walmart from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Evercore ISI raised Walmart from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.31.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Further Reading

