Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Shares Sold by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems lessened its position in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,622 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,651 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Regions Financial were worth $3,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RF. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Regions Financial by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,452 shares of the bank’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Regions Financial by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. now owns 98,318 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Regions Financial by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,324 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Regions Financial by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 1,951 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Regions Financial by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,101 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Regions Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Regions Financial from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Truist Financial lowered Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Regions Financial from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Regions Financial from $27.50 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.28.

Regions Financial Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of RF traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,075,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,670,958. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.35. Regions Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $13.94 and a twelve month high of $24.33. The company has a market cap of $17.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.03). Regions Financial had a net margin of 28.61% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Regions Financial’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.19%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director J Thomas Hill acquired 11,926 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.78 per share, for a total transaction of $200,118.28. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,107 shares in the company, valued at $387,735.46. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, Wealth Management, and Other.

