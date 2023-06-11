Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT) Price Target Cut to $5.00

Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on RENT. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Rent the Runway in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on Rent the Runway from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Rent the Runway in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rent the Runway presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $4.81.

RENT opened at $2.18 on Thursday. Rent the Runway has a twelve month low of $1.10 and a twelve month high of $5.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.55 and a 200-day moving average of $2.94. The stock has a market cap of $144.90 million, a PE ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 0.66.

Rent the Runway ( NASDAQ:RENT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.13. Rent the Runway had a negative return on equity of 649.61% and a negative net margin of 41.61%. The business had revenue of $75.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.34 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rent the Runway will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Brian Donato sold 14,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.79, for a total value of $39,305.52. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 515,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,438,867.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Scarlett O’sullivan sold 68,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.89, for a total value of $196,725.19. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 472,310 shares in the company, valued at $1,364,975.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Brian Donato sold 14,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.79, for a total transaction of $39,305.52. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 515,723 shares in the company, valued at $1,438,867.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 253,087 shares of company stock valued at $692,497. 12.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RENT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Rent the Runway by 58.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 17,655 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Rent the Runway by 49.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 5,617 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rent the Runway by 9.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,080,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,443,000 after acquiring an additional 92,172 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rent the Runway during the first quarter worth $4,294,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rent the Runway by 9.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 922,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,354,000 after acquiring an additional 83,227 shares in the last quarter. 69.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rent the Runway, Inc rents designer wear for women through its stores and online retail. The company offers ready-to-wear, workwear, denim, casual, maternity, outerwear, blouses, knitwear, loungewear, jewelry, handbags, activewear, ski wear, home goods, evening wear, and kids wear, as well as accessories.

