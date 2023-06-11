Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) PT Raised to $26.00

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX – Get Rating) had its target price raised by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 116.31% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on RPTX. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Repare Therapeutics from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Repare Therapeutics from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th.
Repare Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of RPTX opened at $12.02 on Friday. Repare Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $8.53 and a 1-year high of $18.68. The stock has a market cap of $505.92 million, a PE ratio of -15.41 and a beta of 0.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.73.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Repare Therapeutics
Repare Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, discovers and develops therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies that focuses on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Repare Therapeutics (RPTX)
- FuelCell Is Back To Realistic Valuation
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/4 – 6/9
- Cactus Opens The Cash Flow Wellhead With Flexsteel Acquisition
- Tax Software Specialist Vertex In Buy Zone After Base Breakout
- What is a Mutual Fund? How Does it Work?
Receive News & Ratings for Repare Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repare Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.