Revvity (NYSE:RVTY) and Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) Financial Review

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Rating) and Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Revvity and Olink Holding AB (publ)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Revvity alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Revvity 28.94% 11.17% 5.83% Olink Holding AB (publ) -10.12% -3.45% -3.01%

Risk & Volatility

Revvity has a beta of 1.11, suggesting that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Olink Holding AB (publ) has a beta of 0.83, suggesting that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Revvity $3.31 billion 4.21 $569.18 million $7.68 14.46 Olink Holding AB (publ) $144.63 million 17.90 -$12.85 million ($0.11) -189.64

This table compares Revvity and Olink Holding AB (publ)’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Revvity has higher revenue and earnings than Olink Holding AB (publ). Olink Holding AB (publ) is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Revvity, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

85.2% of Revvity shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.5% of Olink Holding AB (publ) shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Revvity shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.2% of Olink Holding AB (publ) shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Revvity and Olink Holding AB (publ), as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Revvity 0 0 1 0 3.00 Olink Holding AB (publ) 0 2 4 0 2.67

Olink Holding AB (publ) has a consensus target price of $24.33, suggesting a potential upside of 16.65%. Given Olink Holding AB (publ)’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Olink Holding AB (publ) is more favorable than Revvity.

Summary

Revvity beats Olink Holding AB (publ) on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Revvity

(Get Rating)

Revvity, Inc. engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment consists of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments. The Diagnostics segment offers instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software to hospitals, medical labs, clinicians, and medical research professionals to help improve the health of families. The company was founded by Richard Scott Perkin and Charles W. Elmer on April 19, 1937, and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

About Olink Holding AB (publ)

(Get Rating)

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for the academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions that focuses on life science research. Its products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic, oncology, neurology, or inflammation diseases; Olink Target product line; and Olink Focus product line that consists of custom developed solutions for customers that has identified various proteins of interest or a protein signature to focus on. The company's products also comprise Olink Signature Q100, a qPCR readout platform; Olink Analysis services comprising study design and consultation, sample preparation and assay execution, and data processing and QC; and bioinformatics services. In addition, it provides Olink normalized protein expression (NPX) Manager, a purpose-built software that enable users to import data, validate data quality, and normalize for subsequent statistical analysis; and Olink Insight, a cloud platform for data visualization and statistical analysis of NPX data. Olink Holding AB (publ) sells its products and services through its own direct sales force in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Knilo HoldCo AB and changed its name to Olink Holding AB (publ) in January 2021. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Uppsala, Sweden. Olink Holding AB (publ) is a subsidiary of Summa Equity Holding AB.

Receive News & Ratings for Revvity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revvity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.