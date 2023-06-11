SALT (SALT) Market Cap Tops $3.06 Million

SALT (SALT) traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. SALT has a total market capitalization of $3.06 million and $13,102.19 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SALT token can currently be purchased for about $0.0255 or 0.00000099 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SALT has traded down 18.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00005801 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00019939 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00018447 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00015541 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25,792.99 or 0.99977657 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000753 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002497 BTC.

About SALT

SALT (CRYPTO:SALT) is a token. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,999,995 tokens. SALT’s official website is www.saltlending.com. SALT’s official Twitter account is @saltlending and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for SALT is blog.saltlending.com.

SALT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT (SALT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SALT has a current supply of 120,000,000 with 119,999,995.19035298 in circulation. The last known price of SALT is 0.02428567 USD and is down -8.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $10,211.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saltlending.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SALT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SALT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

