Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SOAGY) Upgraded to “Buy” by HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SOAGY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft Trading Down 3.1 %

SOAGY opened at $70.03 on Wednesday. Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $61.61 and a 12 month high of $95.26.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft provides bioprocess solutions and lab products and services worldwide. It offers multi-parallel, benchtop, single-use, stainless steel, cell culture, rocking motion, and microbial bioreactors, as well as software apps for bioreactors and cell culture shake flask; fermenters; cell culture media products; cellcelector flex, incubator flowbox, nanowell arrays, and capillaries and tips; fluid management products; microbiology products; and membrane filters, glass and quartz microfibre filters, syringeless and in-line filters, lab chromatography, and filters and blotting papers.

