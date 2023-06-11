Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $178.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on SRE. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $180.00 to $174.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $169.00 to $166.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $173.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sempra Energy currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $168.63.

Sempra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Sempra Energy stock opened at $147.70 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.73. Sempra Energy has a 12 month low of $136.54 and a 12 month high of $176.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Sempra Energy Announces Dividend

Sempra Energy ( NYSE:SRE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 10.28%. Sempra Energy’s revenue was up 71.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.34%.

Insider Activity at Sempra Energy

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 19,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.09, for a total value of $2,813,693.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $146.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sempra Energy

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Sempra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,000,291,000. Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in Sempra Energy during the first quarter worth $207,986,000. AMF Tjanstepension AB raised its position in Sempra Energy by 791.5% during the fourth quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 1,356,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $209,740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204,338 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,933,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $762,385,000 after purchasing an additional 982,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 17.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,603,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $847,024,000 after purchasing an additional 836,059 shares during the last quarter. 84.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

