ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) PT Raised to $600.00

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Piper Sandler from $525.00 to $600.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 12.35% from the stock’s previous close.

NOW has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $612.00 to $586.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $495.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $515.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $532.83.

ServiceNow Price Performance

NYSE:NOW opened at $534.03 on Friday. ServiceNow has a 52 week low of $337.00 and a 52 week high of $563.63. The firm has a market cap of $108.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 272.46, a P/E/G ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $485.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $444.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of ServiceNow

In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 660 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.00, for a total value of $360,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $326,508. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 660 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.00, for a total value of $360,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $326,508. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 2,613 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.18, for a total transaction of $1,168,481.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,043,979.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,569 shares of company stock worth $16,256,660. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

