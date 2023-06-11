Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday.

Separately, Citigroup cut their price objective on Sohu.com from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th.

SOHU stock opened at $11.52 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $388.68 million, a P/E ratio of -10.29 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.17. Sohu.com has a twelve month low of $11.12 and a twelve month high of $18.30.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maso Capital Partners Ltd increased its position in Sohu.com by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Maso Capital Partners Ltd now owns 616,206 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,448,000 after acquiring an additional 143,730 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Sohu.com by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,329 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 3,327 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Sohu.com by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 397,029 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,836,000 after buying an additional 86,455 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Sohu.com by 117.5% during the 1st quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,711 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 8,489 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Sohu.com by 79.1% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 18,807 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 8,304 shares during the period.

Sohu.com Ltd. is an online media, search, and game service company, which engages in online products and services on PC and mobile devices. It provides a network of web properties and community based/Web 2.0 products, which offer the vast Sohu user community a broad array of choices regarding information, entertainment and communication.

