Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday.
Separately, Citigroup cut their price objective on Sohu.com from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th.
Sohu.com Trading Down 1.5 %
SOHU stock opened at $11.52 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $388.68 million, a P/E ratio of -10.29 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.17. Sohu.com has a twelve month low of $11.12 and a twelve month high of $18.30.
Sohu.com Ltd. is an online media, search, and game service company, which engages in online products and services on PC and mobile devices. It provides a network of web properties and community based/Web 2.0 products, which offer the vast Sohu user community a broad array of choices regarding information, entertainment and communication.
