ssv.network Trading 28.2% Lower This Week (SSV)

ssv.network (SSV) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. ssv.network has a market cap of $181.46 million and $8.61 million worth of ssv.network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ssv.network has traded 28.2% lower against the dollar. One ssv.network token can currently be purchased for $16.38 or 0.00062699 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About ssv.network

ssv.network’s launch date was August 31st, 2021. ssv.network’s total supply is 11,012,871 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,076,871 tokens. The Reddit community for ssv.network is https://reddit.com/r/ssvnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ssv.network is medium.com/bloxstaking. ssv.network’s official website is ssv.network. ssv.network’s official Twitter account is @ssv_network.

Buying and Selling ssv.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Shared Validators (SSV) is a protocol for securely splitting a validator key for Ethereum staking between non-trusting operators, ensuring decentralization, fault tolerance, and optimal security. Developed by a team including Ethereum Foundation researchers and stakeholders from Consensus, Coinbase, and Blox Staking, SSV was first discussed in a 2019 theoretical paper. In 2020, the EF awarded a staking community grant to develop the first audited implementation of a SSV configuration, which is being led by Blox Staking with contributions from the community and open public testnets.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ssv.network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ssv.network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ssv.network using one of the exchanges listed above.

