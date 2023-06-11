Steem (STEEM) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.70 Million

Steem (STEEM) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 11th. One Steem coin can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000612 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Steem has traded 15% lower against the US dollar. Steem has a market cap of $68.75 million and $1.70 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25,756.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $77.57 or 0.00301180 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00013713 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $136.05 or 0.00528242 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.00 or 0.00058248 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.27 or 0.00397056 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000545 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003875 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Steem

Steem (CRYPTO:STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 436,208,704 coins. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog. Steem’s official website is steem.com.

Steem Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.

