StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Mexco Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mexco Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a speculative buy rating and issued a GBX 2 ($0.02) price target on shares of Mexco Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Get Mexco Energy alerts:

Mexco Energy Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:MXC opened at $10.80 on Thursday. Mexco Energy has a 12-month low of $10.30 and a 12-month high of $21.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.59. The company has a market capitalization of $23.21 million, a PE ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.13.

Mexco Energy Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Mexco Energy

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.81%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Mexco Energy by 270.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,108 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 44,605 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mexco Energy by 84.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Mexco Energy by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 41,094 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.97% of the company’s stock.

Mexco Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mexco Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It owns partial interests in approximately 6,300 gross producing wells located in the states of Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Wyoming, Kansas, Colorado, Montana, Virginia, North Dakota, and Ohio.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mexco Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mexco Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.