StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Calithera Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of CALA stock opened at $0.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.60. Calithera Biosciences has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $5.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.66.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Calithera Biosciences

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 143.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 123,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 72,865 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 114,555 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 13,855 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Calithera Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth about $404,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Calithera Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth about $404,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 141,217 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 26,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.73% of the company’s stock.

Calithera Biosciences Company Profile

Calithera Biosciences, Inc operates under a plan of liquidation that was approved in January 2023. Previously, the company was engaged in the clinical stage precision oncology biopharmaceutical business. Calithera Biosciences, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

