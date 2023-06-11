StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP)

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Retractable Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of RVP stock opened at $1.12 on Friday. Retractable Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.04 and a 12-month high of $5.17. The company has a market capitalization of $33.53 million, a P/E ratio of -22.40 and a beta of 2.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 6.46, a current ratio of 8.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Get Retractable Technologies alerts:

Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Retractable Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.63% and a positive return on equity of 1.39%. The firm had revenue of $12.68 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Retractable Technologies

About Retractable Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVP. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Retractable Technologies by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,092,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,188,000 after acquiring an additional 122,231 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Retractable Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Retractable Technologies by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 304,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 3,730 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Retractable Technologies by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 3,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Retractable Technologies by 190.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 10,625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.46% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Retractable Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and market of safety needle devices for the healthcare industry. It offers injection devices, blood collection devices, and infusion devices. The company was founded by Thomas J. Shaw on May 9, 1994 and is headquartered in Little Elm, TX.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Retractable Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retractable Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.