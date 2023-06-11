Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Taitron Components Stock Up 1.4 %

Taitron Components stock opened at $4.28 on Friday. Taitron Components has a 52-week low of $3.28 and a 52-week high of $4.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.70.

Get Taitron Components alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taitron Components

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Taitron Components stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,232 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,668 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.65% of Taitron Components worth $148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 15.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taitron Components Company Profile

Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured (ODM) electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. The company distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, and passive components.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Taitron Components Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taitron Components and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.