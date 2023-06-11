Tang Capital Management LLC Acquires 6,319 Shares of Molecular Partners AG (NASDAQ:MOLN)

Tang Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Molecular Partners AG (NASDAQ:MOLN – Get Rating) by 40.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,319 shares during the period. Tang Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Molecular Partners worth $144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Molecular Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Molecular Partners Stock Performance

Molecular Partners stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,695. Molecular Partners AG has a 12 month low of $5.50 and a 12 month high of $8.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.49.

Molecular Partners Profile

Molecular Partners ( NASDAQ:MOLN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.30 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Molecular Partners AG will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Molecular Partners AG operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops ankyrin proteins for the treatment of oncology and virology diseases. Its products candidates include Abicipar, a DARPin therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of neovascular age-related macular degeneration, as well as for diabetic macular edema; and ensovibep (MP0420), a multi-specific DARPin therapeutic candidate for the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

