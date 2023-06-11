Tang Capital Management LLC Sells 265,847 Shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

Tang Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) by 61.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 164,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 265,847 shares during the quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Nektar Therapeutics worth $371,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Cipher Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 81.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 6,558 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

NKTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Nektar Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $1.50 to $1.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. SVB Securities reduced their target price on Nektar Therapeutics from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nektar Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.40.

NASDAQ NKTR traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $0.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,027,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,010,586. The firm has a market cap of $110.70 million, a PE ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.72. Nektar Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.58 and a 52 week high of $5.18.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $21.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.60 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 467.00% and a negative return on equity of 84.36%. Analysts anticipate that Nektar Therapeutics will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nektar Therapeutics is a research-based biopharmaceutical company which engages in discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its research and development pipeline of new investigational drugs includes therapies for oncology, immunology and virology. The firm focuses on using new chemistry approaches to make medicines to treat cancer and autoimmune diseases.

