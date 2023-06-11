Tang Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX)

Tang Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $870,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SIOX. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Sio Gene Therapies by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 7,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 988,995 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Sio Gene Therapies by 12,116.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,512,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,000 shares during the period. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sio Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $187,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sio Gene Therapies by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 409,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 47,284 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Sio Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIOX remained flat at $0.40 during trading on Friday. 7,452 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,474. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.41. Sio Gene Therapies Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.26 and a 52-week high of $0.47.

Sio Gene Therapies Inc, a clinical-stage company, focuses on developing gene therapies to radically transform the lives of patients with neurodegenerative diseases. It has a license agreement with Oxford BioMedica (UK) Ltd. to develop and commercialize AXO-Lenti-PD and related gene therapy products; and The University of Massachusetts Medical School to develop and commercialize gene therapy product candidates, including AXO-AAV-GM1 and AXO-AAV-GM.

