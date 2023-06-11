TerraClassicUSD (USTC) Achieves Market Cap of $108.50 Million

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 11th. During the last seven days, TerraClassicUSD has traded down 28.4% against the US dollar. One TerraClassicUSD coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0111 or 0.00000042 BTC on major exchanges. TerraClassicUSD has a market capitalization of $108.50 million and $5.36 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.76 or 0.00045021 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.45 or 0.00032358 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00014356 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000211 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00004703 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000431 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003173 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000716 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Profile

TerraClassicUSD (CRYPTO:USTC) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,799,364,374 coins and its circulating supply is 9,795,222,340 coins. The official message board for TerraClassicUSD is medium.com/terra-money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TerraClassicUSD is terra.money.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

