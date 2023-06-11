Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TXN. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $179.57.

Texas Instruments stock opened at $170.59 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $173.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a current ratio of 5.17. The stock has a market cap of $154.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.03. Texas Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $144.46 and a fifty-two week high of $186.30.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 56.40% and a net margin of 42.33%. As a group, analysts expect that Texas Instruments will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 55.73%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 892.9% in the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 993.8% during the 3rd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design and manufacture of semiconductors. It operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment includes semiconductors change real-world signals, such as sound, temperature, pressure or images, by conditioning them, amplifying them and often converting them to a stream of digital data that can be processed by other semiconductors, such as embedded processors.

