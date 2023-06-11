The LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

LGL stock opened at $4.60 on Thursday. The LGL Group has a twelve month low of $3.88 and a twelve month high of $15.15. The company has a market capitalization of $24.62 million, a P/E ratio of -1.21, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.43.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The LGL Group during the third quarter worth $121,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in The LGL Group by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in The LGL Group in the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in The LGL Group by 21.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 16,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in The LGL Group by 2.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 98,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after buying an additional 2,618 shares during the last quarter. 21.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The LGL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of frequency and spectrum control products in the United States and internationally. The company offers NTP Servers, broadband amplifiers, RF distribution, 1PPS distribution, and fiber optic distribution.

