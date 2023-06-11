The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) PT Raised to GBX 810 at Barclays

The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Barclays from GBX 775 ($9.63) to GBX 810 ($10.07) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on The Sage Group from GBX 780 ($9.70) to GBX 860 ($10.69) in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. BNP Paribas cut shares of The Sage Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Sage Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $827.60.

OTCMKTS:SGPYY opened at $42.94 on Wednesday. The Sage Group has a twelve month low of $28.42 and a twelve month high of $44.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.2778 per share. This represents a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st.

The Sage Group plc engages in the provision of business management solutions. It offers accounting, enterprise resource planning and payroll software. It operates through the following business segments: Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, and North America. The company was founded by David Goldman, Paul Muller, and Graham Wylie in 1981 and is headquartered in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, the United Kingdom.

