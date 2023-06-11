The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Bought by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 217,466 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,820 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $18,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 805.9% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $141.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.36.

NYSE DIS traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $91.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,634,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,681,998. The stock has a market cap of $167.98 billion, a PE ratio of 40.86, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.30. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $84.07 and a fifty-two week high of $126.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $95.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.82 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 6.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $113,538.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,324.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

