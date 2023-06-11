Theta Fuel (TFUEL) 24-Hour Volume Hits $1.84 Million

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 11th. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0326 or 0.00000126 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded 21.6% lower against the US dollar. Theta Fuel has a market cap of $200.93 million and approximately $1.84 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.39 or 0.00044168 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.34 or 0.00032344 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00013951 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000212 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004606 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000424 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003099 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000868 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000695 BTC.

About Theta Fuel

Theta Fuel (CRYPTO:TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,169,710,459 coins. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

