Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Titan Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TTNP opened at $0.76 on Thursday. Titan Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.47 and a one year high of $1.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.78 and a 200-day moving average of $0.85.

Get Titan Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Titan Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $35,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals by 516.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 63,106 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 52,874 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Titan Pharmaceuticals by 559.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 240,710 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 204,200 shares during the period. 32.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Titan Pharmaceuticals

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases utilizing its long-term, continuous drug delivery platform, proNeura. Its lead product is probuphine, a buprenorphine implant for the maintenance treatment of opioid addiction. The company was founded by Louis R.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Titan Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.