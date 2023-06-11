Top Ships (NASDAQ:TOPS) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Top Ships (NASDAQ:TOPS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.
Separately, Maxim Group upgraded shares of Top Ships from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd.
Top Ships Stock Down 1.7 %
Shares of TOPS opened at $0.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Top Ships has a 1 year low of $0.66 and a 1 year high of $11.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.12.
About Top Ships
Top Ships, Inc is an international owner and operator of tanker vessels. It focuses on the transportation of crude oil, petroleum products, and bulk liquid chemicals. The company was founded by Evangelos J. Pistiolis on January 10, 2000 and is headquartered in Maroussi, Greece.
