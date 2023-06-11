Top Ships (NASDAQ:TOPS) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Top Ships (NASDAQ:TOPS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Maxim Group upgraded shares of Top Ships from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Shares of TOPS opened at $0.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Top Ships has a 1 year low of $0.66 and a 1 year high of $11.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.12.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TOPS. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Top Ships in the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Top Ships during the second quarter worth $62,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC lifted its stake in Top Ships by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 55,555 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 22,736 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Top Ships by 103.4% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 98,285 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 49,974 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Top Ships in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000.

Top Ships, Inc is an international owner and operator of tanker vessels. It focuses on the transportation of crude oil, petroleum products, and bulk liquid chemicals. The company was founded by Evangelos J. Pistiolis on January 10, 2000 and is headquartered in Maroussi, Greece.

