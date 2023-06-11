Trex (NYSE:TREX) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Loop Capital upped their target price on Trex from $64.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Trex from $58.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Trex from $58.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Trex from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised Trex from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Trex presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $61.13.

Get Trex alerts:

Trex Stock Performance

Shares of TREX stock opened at $57.81 on Wednesday. Trex has a fifty-two week low of $38.68 and a fifty-two week high of $66.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.49. The company has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.59, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trex

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The construction company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. Trex had a return on equity of 30.02% and a net margin of 15.37%. The firm had revenue of $239.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Trex will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trex by 21.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,795 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 5,105 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Trex by 38.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,867 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 5,210 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of Trex during the first quarter valued at $204,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Trex by 7.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 62,354 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,190,000 after purchasing an additional 4,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Trex by 23.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,111 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. 94.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Trex

(Get Rating)

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.