Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on TRMB. 888 reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Trimble in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Trimble from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Northcoast Research cut Trimble from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Trimble from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded Trimble from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trimble presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Trimble Price Performance

Trimble stock opened at $50.11 on Thursday. Trimble has a 12 month low of $45.43 and a 12 month high of $72.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a PE ratio of 26.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.57.

Institutional Trading of Trimble

Trimble ( NASDAQ:TRMB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $915.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $935.43 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 13.01%. Equities analysts predict that Trimble will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trimble by 0.5% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 34,298 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Trimble by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 69,939 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,045,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Trimble by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 12,200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Trimble by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 57,547 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,123,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in Trimble by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 44,656 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,423,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

About Trimble

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

