Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) PT Raised to $47.00

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by analysts at Citigroup from $45.00 to $47.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 24.40% from the company’s previous close.

TCOM has been the topic of several other research reports. HSBC raised their price objective on Trip.com Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Trip.com Group from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on Trip.com Group from $46.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday. China Renaissance raised Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Trip.com Group from $49.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.55.

Get Trip.com Group alerts:

Trip.com Group Trading Up 4.5 %

NASDAQ TCOM opened at $37.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Trip.com Group has a twelve month low of $19.25 and a twelve month high of $40.17. The company has a market cap of $24.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.22 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.63 and its 200 day moving average is $35.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Trip.com Group Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,789,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,826,000 after acquiring an additional 2,823,937 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Trip.com Group by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,375,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,932,000 after buying an additional 2,581,113 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Trip.com Group by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,543,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,047,000 after buying an additional 330,624 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Trip.com Group by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,307,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,285,000 after buying an additional 2,084,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its position in Trip.com Group by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,976,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,142,000 after buying an additional 1,072,288 shares in the last quarter. 52.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.