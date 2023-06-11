Truist Financial Raises Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Price Target to $63.00

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Truist Financial from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research report on Sunday, May 7th. They issued a neutral rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $47.71.

Get Dave & Buster's Entertainment alerts:

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of PLAY stock opened at $37.98 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.30. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $29.60 and a fifty-two week high of $45.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 1.92.

Insider Transactions at Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment ( NASDAQ:PLAY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $597.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.91 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 38.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,757,195. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLAY. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,849,000. Parsifal Capital Management LP increased its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 1,151,311 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,725,000 after acquiring an additional 87,756 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth $15,213,000. Q Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 113.1% in the 3rd quarter. Q Global Advisors LLC now owns 800,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,880,000 after acquiring an additional 424,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 261,254 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,107,000 after acquiring an additional 47,462 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.