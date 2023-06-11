Truist Financial Raises Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Price Target to $63.00

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Truist Financial from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research report on Sunday, May 7th. They issued a neutral rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $47.71.
Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Trading Down 1.0 %
Shares of PLAY stock opened at $37.98 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.30. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $29.60 and a fifty-two week high of $45.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 1.92.
Insider Transactions at Dave & Buster’s Entertainment
In related news, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,757,195. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dave & Buster’s Entertainment
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLAY. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,849,000. Parsifal Capital Management LP increased its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 1,151,311 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,725,000 after acquiring an additional 87,756 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth $15,213,000. Q Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 113.1% in the 3rd quarter. Q Global Advisors LLC now owns 800,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,880,000 after acquiring an additional 424,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 261,254 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,107,000 after acquiring an additional 47,462 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.21% of the company’s stock.
Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile
Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.
