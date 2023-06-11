U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Price Target Cut to $33.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Citigroup from $39.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued on Sunday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 0.43% from the company’s previous close.

USB has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $68.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird raised U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.84.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE USB traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.86. The company had a trading volume of 10,586,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,694,678. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $27.27 and a 12 month high of $49.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.09). U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 19.21%. The company had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, Director Alan B. Colberg purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.14 per share, with a total value of $341,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,107. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Alan B. Colberg bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.14 per share, for a total transaction of $341,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,107. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott W. Wine bought 30,438 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.85 per share, with a total value of $999,888.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $999,888.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 76,698 shares of company stock valued at $2,446,082. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On U.S. Bancorp

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $22,279,837,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.