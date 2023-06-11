UMA (UMA) Tops One Day Volume of $7.74 Million

UMA (UMA) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 11th. One UMA token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.54 or 0.00005891 BTC on major exchanges. UMA has a market capitalization of $110.75 million and $7.74 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, UMA has traded down 22.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

UMA Token Profile

UMA was first traded on January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 114,227,781 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,959,992 tokens. The official message board for UMA is medium.com/uma-project. UMA’s official Twitter account is @umaprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for UMA is umaproject.org.

UMA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA (UMA) is an open-source blockchain protocol for creating and trading decentralized financial contracts (synthetic assets). Created by a team of experts, UMA allows users to customize financial products on the blockchain, empowering DeFi applications.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UMA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UMA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UMA using one of the exchanges listed above.

