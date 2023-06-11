Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Sold by Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC

Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 51.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163,205 shares during the quarter. Unilever comprises approximately 1.8% of Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $7,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. New Hampshire Trust purchased a new position in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Unilever by 204.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. 10.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Unilever from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

UL traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.84. 1,478,394 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,015,266. Unilever PLC has a 1-year low of $42.44 and a 1-year high of $55.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.46.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $0.4569 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

