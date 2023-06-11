Uniswap (UNI) Hits Market Capitalization of $2.32 Billion

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 11th. One Uniswap token can currently be purchased for approximately $4.02 or 0.00015585 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Uniswap has a market cap of $2.32 billion and $42.68 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Uniswap has traded 19.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Uniswap

UNI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 577,501,036 tokens. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap.

Buying and Selling Uniswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 577,501,036 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 4.07696538 USD and is up 3.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 694 active market(s) with $103,995,451.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

