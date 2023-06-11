United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday.
UMC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HSBC cut United Microelectronics from a hold rating to a reduce rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $6.80 to $6.46 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup raised United Microelectronics from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, United Microelectronics has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $6.46.
United Microelectronics Price Performance
United Microelectronics stock opened at $8.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.29. United Microelectronics has a 52 week low of $5.36 and a 52 week high of $8.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.20 and a 200-day moving average of $7.92.
United Microelectronics Increases Dividend
Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Microelectronics
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UMC. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics in the first quarter valued at about $81,057,000. BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,960,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 24,182.6% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,652,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,704,000 after buying an additional 4,633,143 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 174.9% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,054,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,292,000 after buying an additional 4,488,598 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 11,487,275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,012,000 after buying an additional 3,472,138 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.35% of the company’s stock.
United Microelectronics Company Profile
United Microelectronics Corp. is engaged in the semiconductor foundry business, which offers complementary metal-oxide semiconductor logic wafers, mixed signal wafers, radio frequency complementary metal-oxide semiconductor wafers, embedded memory products, high voltage integrated circuits, and complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensors.
Further Reading
