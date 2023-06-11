United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday.

UMC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HSBC cut United Microelectronics from a hold rating to a reduce rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $6.80 to $6.46 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup raised United Microelectronics from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, United Microelectronics has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $6.46.

United Microelectronics Price Performance

United Microelectronics stock opened at $8.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.29. United Microelectronics has a 52 week low of $5.36 and a 52 week high of $8.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.20 and a 200-day moving average of $7.92.

United Microelectronics Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Microelectronics

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 27th will be paid a $0.453 dividend. This is a boost from United Microelectronics’s previous annual dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.36%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UMC. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics in the first quarter valued at about $81,057,000. BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,960,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 24,182.6% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,652,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,704,000 after buying an additional 4,633,143 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 174.9% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,054,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,292,000 after buying an additional 4,488,598 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 11,487,275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,012,000 after buying an additional 3,472,138 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.35% of the company’s stock.

United Microelectronics Company Profile

United Microelectronics Corp. is engaged in the semiconductor foundry business, which offers complementary metal-oxide semiconductor logic wafers, mixed signal wafers, radio frequency complementary metal-oxide semiconductor wafers, embedded memory products, high voltage integrated circuits, and complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensors.

Further Reading

