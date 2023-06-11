Utah Retirement Systems Cuts Holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Utah Retirement Systems lowered its stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Raymond James were worth $3,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Raymond James by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,090,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,281,835,000 after acquiring an additional 116,629 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Raymond James by 80.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,629,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $618,780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510,966 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Raymond James by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,428,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $579,984,000 after purchasing an additional 837,121 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Raymond James by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,941,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $420,398,000 after buying an additional 50,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,278,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,433,000 after buying an additional 591,327 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RJF traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $95.68. The stock had a trading volume of 865,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,152,239. Raymond James has a 1 year low of $82.00 and a 1 year high of $126.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $90.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.99. The company has a market capitalization of $20.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 1.02.

Raymond James Announces Dividend

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.14). Raymond James had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 14.01%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Raymond James will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Raymond James’s payout ratio is currently 22.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RJF. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Raymond James from $136.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Raymond James from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Raymond James from $121.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Raymond James in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.86.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Jeffrey A. Dowdle sold 5,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.36, for a total transaction of $508,877.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 48,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,655,537.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 9.46% of the company’s stock.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

