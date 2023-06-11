Utah Retirement Systems Decreases Stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Utah Retirement Systems lessened its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $3,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter worth approximately $543,026,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 45.0% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 5,889,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $913,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827,696 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 63.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,208,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $346,687,000 after purchasing an additional 856,331 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 76.9% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,347,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $282,228,000 after purchasing an additional 585,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,177,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $341,912,000 after purchasing an additional 459,097 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Mid-America Apartment Communities Price Performance

MAA stock traded up $1.22 on Friday, reaching $154.27. 496,008 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 558,648. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $149.72 and a 200-day moving average of $155.74. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.68 and a twelve month high of $190.17. The firm has a market cap of $18.00 billion, a PE ratio of 27.06, a P/E/G ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.25%.

Several research firms have commented on MAA. Mizuho cut their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $176.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Wolfe Research lowered Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $178.00 to $159.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $156.50 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mid-America Apartment Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.21, for a total transaction of $72,100.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,503,850.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.