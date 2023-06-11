Utah Retirement Systems Has $3.60 Million Stock Position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Utah Retirement Systems lessened its holdings in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,218 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 147 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Insulet were worth $3,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PODD. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Insulet by 5.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,365 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insulet in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,140,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Insulet by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,716 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Insulet by 1.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 96,390 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in Insulet by 91.0% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,888 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares in the last quarter.

Insulet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PODD traded up $1.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $283.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 396,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,257. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 241.96, a PEG ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $307.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $300.79. Insulet Co. has a 12-month low of $192.33 and a 12-month high of $335.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insulet ( NASDAQ:PODD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.14. Insulet had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 0.04%. The business had revenue of $358.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Insulet Co. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PODD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Insulet in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Insulet from $292.00 to $329.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Insulet from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. UBS Group upped their target price on Insulet from $328.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Insulet from $300.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Insulet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $330.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Charles Alpuche sold 23,401 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.15, for a total transaction of $7,140,815.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,909,957.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Insulet news, Director Luciana Borio sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.38, for a total value of $141,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $665,943. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles Alpuche sold 23,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.15, for a total transaction of $7,140,815.15. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,909,957.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,156 shares of company stock worth $11,755,384. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Insulet Profile

(Get Rating)

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

See Also

