Utah Retirement Systems Lowers Holdings in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Utah Retirement Systems trimmed its stake in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,370 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 36 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Markel Group were worth $3,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKL. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Markel Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $148,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Markel Group by 11.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Markel Group in the first quarter worth about $549,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Markel Group by 2.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,913 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,575,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Markel Group by 4.7% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. 75.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Markel Group alerts:

Markel Group Price Performance

Shares of Markel Group stock traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,342.27. 24,478 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,433. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,339.95 and a 200 day moving average of $1,327.31. Markel Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,064.09 and a fifty-two week high of $1,458.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.92 billion, a PE ratio of 65.10 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at Markel Group

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other Markel Group news, Director Morgan E. Housel purchased 19 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,330.70 per share, for a total transaction of $25,283.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 330 shares in the company, valued at $439,131. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director Lawrence A. Cunningham bought 50 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,336.25 per share, for a total transaction of $66,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $463,678.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Morgan E. Housel bought 19 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,330.70 per share, for a total transaction of $25,283.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,131. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 194 shares of company stock valued at $260,642 over the last quarter. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Markel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Markel Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,516.67.

About Markel Group

(Get Rating)

Markel Group Inc, a diverse financial holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.