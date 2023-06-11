Utah Retirement Systems Purchases 200 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,815 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Datadog were worth $3,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in Datadog by 1,003.2% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in shares of Datadog during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Datadog during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Sonnipe Ltd bought a new position in shares of Datadog during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 329.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. 70.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Datadog Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $95.63. The stock had a trading volume of 4,057,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,727,602. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.93. Datadog, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.34 and a twelve month high of $120.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). Datadog had a negative net margin of 4.68% and a negative return on equity of 4.86%. The firm had revenue of $481.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.29 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Datadog news, COO Adam Blitzer sold 8,428 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.33, for a total transaction of $845,581.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 220,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,074,205.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Datadog news, COO Adam Blitzer sold 8,428 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.33, for a total transaction of $845,581.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 220,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,074,205.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total value of $5,592,096.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,131 shares in the company, valued at $17,508,954.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 695,545 shares of company stock valued at $55,761,526. Company insiders own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Datadog from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Datadog from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. TheStreet upgraded Datadog from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Datadog from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Datadog in a report on Friday, May 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.55.

About Datadog

(Get Rating)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

