Utah Retirement Systems Sells 1,100 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Utah Retirement Systems cut its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $3,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CNP. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 176.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 137.5% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at CenterPoint Energy

In other CenterPoint Energy news, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total value of $152,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $642,998.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Ted Pound sold 2,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $84,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,541 shares in the company, valued at $1,419,500.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total transaction of $152,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,075 shares in the company, valued at $642,998.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:CNP traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.95. The stock had a trading volume of 3,529,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,350,433. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.69 and a 200 day moving average of $29.67. The company has a market capitalization of $18.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.88. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $25.03 and a one year high of $33.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 8.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

CenterPoint Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CNP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Monday, March 6th. UBS Group cut CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.44.

CenterPoint Energy Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: CenterPoint Energy, Houston Electric, and CERC. The CenterPoint Energy segment consists of electric transmission and distribution services in the Texas gulf coast area in the ERCOT region and electric transmission and distribution services primarily to southwestern Indiana and includes power generation and wholesale power operations in the MISO region.

Further Reading

