Utah Retirement Systems Trims Stock Holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Utah Retirement Systems lessened its holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 130,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in PPL were worth $3,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PPL by 3.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,472,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,369,517,000 after purchasing an additional 3,419,854 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of PPL by 1.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,600,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,140,463,000 after acquiring an additional 663,763 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PPL by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,900,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $466,642,000 after buying an additional 373,725 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in PPL by 6.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,884,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $367,969,000 after buying an additional 775,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of PPL by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 9,266,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $270,781,000 after buying an additional 970,943 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PPL news, insider John R. Crockett III sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $154,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,161 shares in the company, valued at $256,508. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PPL Stock Performance

PPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PPL in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of PPL from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of PPL from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

PPL stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.82. 3,949,047 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,229,796. The firm has a market cap of $19.77 billion, a PE ratio of 25.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.36. PPL Co. has a twelve month low of $23.47 and a twelve month high of $31.74.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. PPL had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 7.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PPL Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.43%.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the two reportable segments: Kentucky Regulated & Pennsylvania Regulated. The Kentucky Regulated segment consists of LKE’s regulated electricity generation, transmission and distribution operations of Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company as well as regulated distribution and sale of natural gas of Louisville Gas and Electric Company.

