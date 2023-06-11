Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Acquired by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 187.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,108,124 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,375,556 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 0.8% of Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 0.09% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $88,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the third quarter worth $35,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VEA traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.11. 7,001,074 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,294,910. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.92 and its 200-day moving average is $44.65. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $35.42 and a 1 year high of $46.73. The company has a market capitalization of $111.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

