Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Purchased by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating) by 361.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,270,920 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,778,888 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Cetera Investment Advisers owned about 0.19% of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF worth $163,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 190,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,148,000 after acquiring an additional 7,851 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 123.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after buying an additional 12,045 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 37.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 37,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,991,000 after purchasing an additional 10,238 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,169,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,993,000 after buying an additional 697,937 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of BND traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $72.55. 12,690,443 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,032,938. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $69.09 and a 52 week high of $77.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.21.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.187 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18.

(Get Rating)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.