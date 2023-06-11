Verition Fund Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 560,301 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,067 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC owned about 0.62% of Avient worth $18,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVNT. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Avient during the fourth quarter worth about $31,692,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Avient by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 148,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,004,000 after purchasing an additional 31,927 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avient by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,274,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,039,000 after purchasing an additional 192,041 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avient by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avient by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,073,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,226,000 after purchasing an additional 59,432 shares during the period. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Avient alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on AVNT. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Avient from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Avient from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Avient from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Avient from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

Avient Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE AVNT traded down $0.54 on Friday, reaching $39.26. 382,193 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 370,409. Avient Co. has a 12 month low of $27.65 and a 12 month high of $49.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.38. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $845.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $843.16 million. Avient had a net margin of 16.98% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Avient Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avient Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.2475 per share. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Avient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.12%.

Avient Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Avient Corp. engages in the business of thermoplastic compounds. It specializes in polymer materials, services, and solutions with operations in specialty polymer formulations, color and additive systems, plastic sheet and packaging solutions and polymer distribution. The firm is also involved in the development and manufacturing of performance enhancing additives, liquid colorants, fluoropolymers, and silicone colorants.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.