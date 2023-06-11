Verition Fund Management LLC Has $22.41 Million Holdings in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

Verition Fund Management LLC lowered its position in shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,395,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 229,088 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC owned 0.10% of CNH Industrial worth $22,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in CNH Industrial by 156.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 161,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after purchasing an additional 98,266 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in CNH Industrial by 113.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,073,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162,593 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in CNH Industrial during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,668,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in CNH Industrial by 0.8% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 703,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,264,000 after purchasing an additional 5,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in CNH Industrial by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,478,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,969,000 after purchasing an additional 577,993 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.37% of the company’s stock.

Get CNH Industrial alerts:

CNH Industrial Price Performance

Shares of CNHI stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,197,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,074,408. CNH Industrial has a 1-year low of $10.60 and a 1-year high of $17.98. The company has a market cap of $18.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 5.84 and a current ratio of 7.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.41.

CNH Industrial Increases Dividend

CNH Industrial ( NYSE:CNHI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 30.95%. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that CNH Industrial will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th were issued a dividend of $0.3861 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 24th. This represents a yield of 1.8%. This is a positive change from CNH Industrial’s previous annual dividend of $0.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on CNHI. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CNH Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CNH Industrial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.43.

CNH Industrial Profile

(Get Rating)

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CNH Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNH Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.